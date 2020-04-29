May 3: Telangana eligible for relaxations, what about AP?

As per a report, Telangana has found its place in the list of six states where the Centre may give chance for considerable relaxations after extended lockdown ends on May 3. The reason for this is a reasonable decline in infections and transmission. The other states included Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Orissa and Haryana. Now, the question arose as to what about the fate of Andhra Pradesh. The study made by Times Now on Coronavirus outbreak revealed that there might be some scope for economy-based relaxations for businesses, industries, etc.

In the past four days, at a time cases are declining in many other states, AP has reported significant rise. Especially, Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts are reflecting a dangerous trend. But, the situation in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal is stated to be much more serious. These states may witness continuation of lockdown in letter and spirit.

Times Now study has prepared the latest report based on the figures provided by the Union Health Ministry bulletins and duly following established mathematical models. The study said that in Kerala, there might be just 3 cases by May 18 and 182 cases in worst case scenario. Whereas, in AP, there might be 1650 cases maximum or 926 minimum cases by May 18. The study says that Kerala, Telangana and other states became eligible for relaxations as they have successfully reduced rate of reproductive transmission from an infected person.