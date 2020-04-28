SSC exams will be held two weeks after lockdown is lifted: Adimulapu Suresh

The SSC exams, which were put off in view of the corona virus outbreak, will be held two weeks after the complete lockdown is lifted.

The AP SSC Board Exams were scheduled to be held from March 31, 2020, to April 8, 2020. State education minister Adimulapu Suresh informed mediapersons that the revised schedule will be released soon. Over 6 lakh students are expected appear for the AP SSC exam.

Most of the state boards and the central boards have postponed their exams and evaluation process amid the outbreak of covid-19, Adimulapu Suresh said the SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh will be held two weeks after the lockdown. He said the goverrnment will ensure all safety precautions while conducting the exams, in that students will be made to sit at least one meter away to ensure social distancing. Further, the students will have to mandatorily wear masks, avoid gathering and physical contact.

The Modi government had extended the complete lockdown till March 3. However, in a recent press briefing, Jagan hinted that restrictions will lifted in over 550 mandals declared as green zones. In a recent video-conference with the CMs, PM said a decision on whether to lift the complete lockdown will be reviewed after May 3. “Lifting of complete lockdown is not in the purview of the state government. Students are tuned to writing the exams whenever held. The exams will be held only after lifting of complete lockdown in all the zones. The academic year will be affected by at least two to three months due to the corona virus,” Suresh said.