Coronavirus Row: Tollywood actors on a Firm Stand

The coronavirus wave brought life to a halt. The film industry is badly impacted and it takes months to get back things to normal. Several producers already came to the conclusion that it is quite tough to start the shoots even if the lockdown gets lifted. There should be huge preventive measures and steps to be followed if the shoots get reinstated. Right from thermal screening to the use of sanitizers, face masks, gloves and others, everything should be taken special care of. The budget gets heaped up and there would be no outdoor permissions given for the shoots for a few months. The life of around 200 unit members (per film shoot) would be at risk on a regular basis.

It is heard that most of the Tollywood actors are not ready to join the sets until the vaccination for coronavirus is found. Some of the actors even discussed this with their producers asking them not to hurry and take the risk during this critical time. As there would be no terrifying situations once the vaccine is out, film shoots can happen in a smooth manner suggests most of the actors. Even the actresses, character artists and technicians may not take a risk and participate in the shoot till the fear of coronavirus vanishes away.

Some of the producers are keen to convince the actors as they are losing big amounts due to the delay. Going with the facts, it is quite risky and also a strain for the makers to start the shoots in this tough time.