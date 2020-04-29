Pic Talk: Shriya Saran’s Teasing Pose

Ageless beauty Shriya Saran is inching towards her forties but she enjoys huge fanbase across the social media circles. She is juggling between India and Spain for her film commitments. Shriya Saran frequently thrills her fans with some teasing poses. She posted a bunch of pictures of her in which she looked super hot and sexy. Shriya Saran looked gorgeous in the clicks. Her skin tone is a treat to watch and Shriya carried an elegant smile like always. The actress is in talks for a couple of Telugu films that will be announced after the lockdown. Shriya Saran is currently in Barcelona along with her husband.

