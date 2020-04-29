Uppena to have a December Release

Mythri Movie Makers are extremely confident about their next project Uppena, a small film that is made on a big-budget. The film marks the debut of Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej to Telugu cinema. Buchi Babu is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The first copy of Uppena is ready and Uppena can release along with the first bunch of films if the theatres across Telugu states get reopned. But the latest news we hear is that the makers of Uppena are not in a hurry.

They are in plans to release the film during the Christmas season and an official announcement about the same will be out after the theatres get reopened. Mythri is taking a huge risk with the project after there are no big theatrical and non-theatrical deals. With the coronavirus wave, the theatrical revenues will not be encouraging soon after the theatres open. Hence the makers are in plans to wait for some more time and get a comfortable release for Uppena. If the theatres get opened by August and September, Uppena will be announced for Christmas release or else it may be pushed