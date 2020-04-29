Budget Cuts: Not digesting for Tollywood actors and directors

Soon after analyzing the current situations, several top producers like Suresh Babu, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind expressed that there would be budget cuts and the remunerations would be slashed to battle the crisis and recover the losses. Though Tollywood is completely confident about bouncing back from the current crisis, the words ‘budget cuts’ and ‘remuneration cuts’ are not digestible for some of the actors, directors.

A top producer who is not interested to be named said “It is the responsibility of everyone to support each other during this crisis. It is not fair for the actors to leave the producer by pocketing huge remuneration. Some of the actors are against this but the Producers Council and the Producers Guild will discuss these how to take them forward. It is quite good if every actor steps out on his own and support his producer in this tough time”. Though some of them are reluctant about this, the producers are confident that every actor, director and technician would come on to a common stand and support Telugu cinema once the lockdown is lifted and talks are initiated.