Upasana appointed WWF India’s philanthropy ambassador

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India has appointed entrepreneur and conservationist Upasana Kamineni as its first philanthropist ambassador.

Commenting on the association, Upasana said: “Wildlife is a cause very close to my heart. Since several years, I’ve been doing my best to preserve and conserve wildlife. I am very excited for this association and look forward to doing whatever I can to raise awareness about issues concerning wildlife.”

As the ambassador to the WWF, Upasana will extend her support in raising awareness among students and the general public through programmes like Ek Prithvi, Eco trails, Wild Wisdom Quiz and WWF Echo Volunteers among other initiatives.