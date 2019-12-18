Venky Mama is Average on Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

Venky Mama has an average hold on Tuesday as the film has collected a distributor share of 1.40 cr. This has taken five days total of the film to 20 cr. There is a drop of 30 percent on Tuesday for the film when compared to Monday which is more than the usual day to day drop on weekdays. The film will wrap up its first week with a distributor share of 22 cr.

Area 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections 2 Days Collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 7.69 Cr 7.21Cr 6.47Cr 4.30Cr 2.27 Cr Ceeded 3.26 Cr 3Cr 2.65Cr 1.70Cr 0.90 Cr UA 2.82 Cr 2.55Cr 2.20Cr 1.54Cr 0.87 Cr Guntur 1.65 Cr 1.57Cr 1.44Cr 1.03Cr 0.70 Cr East 1.60 Cr 1.50Cr 1.37Cr 0.96Cr 0.58 Cr West 1.01 Cr 0.91Cr 0.81Cr 0.53Cr 0.30 Cr Krishna 1.25 Cr 1.17Cr 1.04Cr 0.68Cr 0.37 Cr Nellore 0.74 Cr 0.70Cr 0.63Cr 0.43Cr 0.27 Cr Total 20.02 Cr 18.61Cr 16.61Cr 11.17Cr 6.26 Cr