Venky Mama is Average on Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

Venky Mama has an average hold on Tuesday as the film has collected a distributor share of 1.40 cr. This has taken five days total of the film to 20 cr. There is a drop of 30 percent on Tuesday for the film when compared to Monday which is more than the usual day to day drop on weekdays. The film will wrap up its first week with a distributor share of 22 cr.
|Area
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|3 Days Collections
|2 Days Collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|7.69 Cr
|7.21Cr
|6.47Cr
|4.30Cr
|2.27 Cr
|Ceeded
|3.26 Cr
|3Cr
|2.65Cr
|1.70Cr
|0.90 Cr
|UA
|2.82 Cr
|2.55Cr
|2.20Cr
|1.54Cr
|0.87 Cr
|Guntur
|1.65 Cr
|1.57Cr
|1.44Cr
|1.03Cr
|0.70 Cr
|East
|1.60 Cr
|1.50Cr
|1.37Cr
|0.96Cr
|0.58 Cr
|West
|1.01 Cr
|0.91Cr
|0.81Cr
|0.53Cr
|0.30 Cr
|Krishna
|1.25 Cr
|1.17Cr
|1.04Cr
|0.68Cr
|0.37 Cr
|Nellore
|0.74 Cr
|0.70Cr
|0.63Cr
|0.43Cr
|0.27 Cr
|Total
|20.02 Cr
|18.61Cr
|16.61Cr
|11.17Cr
|6.26 Cr
Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com