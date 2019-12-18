Mathu Vadalara Trailer: Suspense kept under wraps

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is all set to test their luck with a small budget film Mathu Vadalara which is made on a shoestring budget. Keeravani’s son Sri Simha is making his debut as an actor with this interesting thriller directed by Ritesh Rana. The theatrical trailer of Mathu Vadalara is out now and it is a bad cut. Without revealing the needed stuff, the trailer revolves around a bunch of unwanted episodes. The makers managed to keep the audience guessing as the suspense was kept under wraps.

Right from the cinematography work to the background, nothing looks interesting and exciting. Sri Simha plays a delivery boy in the film and Mathu Vadalara is all about an incident that changes his life. Satya, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji played other crucial roles in Mathu Vadalara. Keeravani’s son and singer Kaala Bhairava is making his debut as the music composer. Mathu Vadalara is hitting the screens on December 25th.