Rashi Khanna’s promotions for Prati Roju Pandaage

Sai Dharam Tej and Rashi Khanna are teaming up for a family entertainer that is titled Prati Roju Pandaage. The film is hitting the screens this Friday and the makers are completely focused on the film’s promotions. Rashi Khanna took a step further and was spotted in Hyderabad’s Gokul theatre. Rashi Khanna landed right in the booking counter and started selling the tickets of Prati Roju Pandaage for tomorrow.

Fans and audience gathered in huge numbers to catch the glimpse of Rashi Khanna. Prati Roju Pandaage is carrying decent expectations but it will face a stiff competition from Balakrishna’s Ruler, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and Karthi’s Donga. Maruthi directed Prati Roju Pandaage and the film is produced by GA2 Pictures, UV Creations jointly.