Crisp runtime for Balakrishna’s Ruler

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to thrill the audience with a mass entertainer titled Ruler. The film completed all the formalities and is releasing this Friday in record numbers. The film is said to have a crisp runtime of 150 minutes which is decent. Tollywood top actors and directors are not ready to get the final cut less than 165 minutes these days. The makers of Ruler are extremely confident about the film.

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Ruler will present Balakrishna in a dual role. Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan are the leading ladies. The trailer impressed the masses big time and the film is releasing in over 1000 screens across the globe. Chiranthan Bhatt is the music composer and C Kalyan is the producer.