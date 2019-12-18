Pic Talk: Malavika Mohanan is a Stunner

Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan is making rounds across the country after she signed several films across neighboring languages. Malavika Mohanan loves to show off her curves and in the recent click, she looked extremely hot. This dusky beauty is leaving her fans sleepless with the glamorous clicks. Malavika Mohanan is quite active on Instagram and she is ready for pose always. Malavika Mohanan is currently shooting for Vijay’s upcoming movie and has a bunch of Hindi and Malayalam films.





