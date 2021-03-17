Upcoming digital releases of Telugu cinema

It is the success factor and the theatrical run that is deciding the date of the digital release of Telugu films. Telugu digital platform Aha turned out a crucial player and acquired the digital rights of the recently impressive Telugu films Krack and Naandhi. They are playing it safe and are betting on interesting projects instead of shelling out huge bucks for a single film. Aha acquired the digital rights of Gaali Sampath which ended up as a dud at the box-office.

The film will start streaming from March 19th on Aha, just a week after its theatrical release. Zombie Reddy had an impressive theatrical run and the film will stream on Aha from March 26th. Tollywood sensational film Uppena is all set to complete its 50 days run at the box-office and the film streams on Netflix from March 24th. Netflix is yet to announce this officially. The digital deals of some other recent releases are closed and the dates would be announced soon.