Urvasivo Rakshasivo Teaser: Take on Modern Relationships

Mega hero Allu Sirish has been absent for the past few years. He completed the shoot of Urvasivo Rakshasivo during the pandemic time but the release was delayed. The film is now announced for November 4th release and the teaser of the film is released. Urvasivo Rakshasivo teaser looks fresh and is packed with romance. Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel look quite intimate on screen and the film is all about the relationships in this new age. The duo will be seen as colleagues working for a top firm and they cross their borders. The story takes a turn after Anu calls him friend when Allu Sirish calls it love.

The romantic episodes in Urvasivo Rakshasivo are presented well and they will appeal to the youth. Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel sound like they are very much in love. The production values by GA2 Pictures are grand. Sunil and Vennela Kishore played other important roles. Achu Rjamani and Anup Rubens scored the music. Both Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel need a massive hit and they have their hopes on Urvasivo Rakshasivo.