Samantha’s Shaakuntalam to have a 3D Release

Samantha is done with the shoot of a periodic drama titled Shaakuntalam which will have a pan-Indian release. The film was announced for November 4th release. The makers changed their plans after they decided to have a 3D release for the film. The release of Shaakuntalam is now pushed and the new date will be announced at a later date. Dev Mohan played a crucial role in this periodic drama that is directed and produced by Gunasekhar. Top producer Dil Raju is backing this prestigious film that will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

“We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the world of Shaakuntalam for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world. Hoping for your support in this too. We will be announcing the new release date soon” told the official statement of the makers of Shaakuntalam.