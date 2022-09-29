AP to build Polavaram as per Centre’s designs

The Andhra Pradesh government had told the Centre that it would build the Polavaram Project as per the designs given by the Central government. The state government made this commitment at the virtual meeting of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry with the representatives of the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh states on Thursday.

The states like Telangana and Chhattisgarh have expressed doubts over the back waters of the project. They said that the areas in their states would submerge in the back waters of the project and thus raised objections. Though Odisha too had similar complaints on the project, it was ready for consultations on the project with Andhra Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh and Telangana have asked for joint inspection and survey of the project backwaters to have an assessment of the possible submerged areas in their states. However, Odisha refused for the joint inspection and survey.

Polavaram Project Authority chairman R K Gupta told the media that they have requested Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh states to cooperate with Andhra Pradesh in the construction of the project. He said that the Polavaram Project is a national project and wanted other states to cooperate with the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh had left the responsibility of convincing the other states in the project to the Central government, particularly the Polavaram Project Authority and the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.