Forget winning 175 seats, Jagan has trouble in Pulivendula, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Reddyppagari Srinivasulu Reddy, on Thursday said that the YSRCP MPs and MLAs are only narrating cock and bull stories that the party will win all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the next elections.

“Why should the voters re-elect the YSRCP and what is that the party has done for the people of the State,” Srinivasulu Reddy asked while talking to media persons at the TDP headquarters here. How the voters will elect 175 MLAs of the YSRCP since already 27 of the sitting MLAs made it clear that they are not in a position to visit their respective home Assembly segments, he said.

Even Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is not in a position to face the voters of his own constituency, Pulivendula, and he never made any attempt to personally interact with them to know their problems, the TDP leader stated. Jagan visited his Assembly segment amid tight security, he added.

After the YSRCP came to power, the State has been witnessing illegal encroachments of lands, unauthorised demolition of structures and filing of false cases against those who raise voice against such issues, Srinivasulu Reddy said. Even the Annamayya project displaced are not given any kind of relief and not even a single irrigation project has been completed in Rayalaseema, he pointed out.

The survey reports clearly revealed that the YSRCP is set to lose at least 127 seats and to divert the public attention from this, Jagan Reddy has been giving a statement of replacing 27 sitting MLAs for the next election, the TDP politburo member maintained. In fact, there are no takers for the YSRCP while the situation is totally different in the TDP as there is a lot of competition for the party tickets. The people in the State too want the TDP national president, Chandrababu Naidu, to come back to power again, he observed.

Though the High Court has pulled up the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the three capitals issue, the ruling party leaders are still talking about it, he said and asked whether the YSRCP wants to divide the State into three parts. When the farmers from Amaravati are undertaking pada yatra, the ruling party is creating hurdles at every step, he stated.