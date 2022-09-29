AP doesn’t need TDP any more, says Botsa

AP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana reiterated that the state does not require the TDP anymore. He claimed that majority people in the state have the same feeling and they would reject the TDP once again in the 2024 general elections.

The Minister said that the TDP had done nothing for the development of the backward region of Uttarandhra. He blamed the TDP Uttarandhra leaders for dancing to the tunes of Chandrababu Naidu and the Amaravati farmers.

The Minister referred to TDP AP president K Atchennaidu and its former president K Kala Venkata Rao, who hail from the Uttarandhra region. He questioned the two leaders for opposing Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital of the state.

The Minister discounted the allegation that the YSR Congress leaders were looting Visakhapatnam. “Does that mean the leaders of Uttarandhra are looters and those from Amaravati and its supporters are great? This is ridiculous,” he said.

He wanted the TDP leaders to understand the allegations made by the Amaravati and its supporters against the Uttarandhra leaders.

The Minister said that those who are opposing Uttarandhra development and Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital would be remembered as traitors of this region. He made an appeal to the TDP leaders to support the demand for Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital of the state.

Botsa said that Visakhapatnam would become the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh and asserted that no force would stop it. He said that the YSR Congress is committed for the development of the three regions of the state to avoid separatist demands in future.

He said that a small investment in Visakhapatnam would make the city compete with Mumbai in no time.