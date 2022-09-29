AP govt to give 2 acres of land for Krishnam Raju memorial

The Andhra Pradesh state government had decided to give two acres of land at Mogalthuru village in West Godavari district for the construction of a memorial for U V Krishnam Raju, a former Union Minister and Telugu film actor.

This was announced by Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuru Venkata Nageswara Rao at the family gathering in Bhimavaram on Thursday. Besides Nageswara Rao, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna also represented the state government in a memorial meeting.

The two ministers conveyed their sympathies on behalf of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the death of Krishnam Raju. The state government had sent four cabinet ministers to the funeral of the actor earlier.

Besides Krishnam Raju, actor Prabhas was on good terms with Jagan Mohan Reddy for several years. In fact, Prabhas had met the chief minister recently along with Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others. Thus the family shares a good relationship with the YSR Congress chief.

Sources say that the chief minister had decided to allocate two acres of land and build a memorial for the actor. The memorial would be maintained by the state government, the source said.

The government is expected to make an official statement in this regard shortly and start the construction. However, it is not decided yet whether the family would make arrangements for the statue at the memorial. The state government is yet to make a decision whether any photo gallery would come up in the memorial or not.