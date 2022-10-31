Urvasivo Rakshasivo Trailer: Romantic and Entertaining

Advertisement

Allu Sirish took a long break from work and he is back with Urvasivo Rakshasivo. The film discusses about new-age relationships and it is releasing on Friday. The makers released the trailer and it is packed with fun and romance. Urvasivo Rakshasivo discusses about the troubles of a youngster who takes his relationship with his girlfriend to the next level. The corporate fun has been well-delivered hints the trailer. Vennela Kishore is hilarious in the trailer. The production values are grand and the leading lady Anu Emmanuel is glamorous. Urvasivo Rakshasivo looks like a fun-filled entertainer and the trailer brings expectations on the film.

The production house sounds confident on the film. Rakesh Sashii is the director and Achu, Anup Rubens composed the music. GA2 Pictures are the producers. Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a crucial one for Sirish. The youngster has been waiting for a break since a long time. Several other films like Like, Share & Subscribe, Bomma Blockbuster and Banaras are releasing on the same day.