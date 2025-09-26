x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening

Published on September 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
OG Song: No Chances of Addition
image
US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening
image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge
image
Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?

US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening

Pawan Kalyan once again reinstated his box office charisma with the latest outing ‘OG’. The film took a fantastic start worldwide on its first day, thanks to the unprecedented buzz and Pawan Kalyan’s huge stardom. The Sujeeth directional has recorded the biggest opening in the actor’s career and shattered numerous records in Telugu states and overseas with premiere shows and first day revenues.

In North America, OG embarked on a phenomenal start with staggering figures on the first day. After registering mind-blowing advance sales over one month, the film emerged as the fourth biggest opener of all time among Tollywood films with $ 3.13 Million gross from Wednesday premieres. Due to content delay and other release issues, the film fell short of the expected milestone. Otherwise, it could have easily ended better than Pushpa 2. Nevertheless, this is a sensational opening for a straight Telugu film. OG has outperformed some of the recent pan-India biggies like Devara and Salaar.

OG has already emerged the highest grossing film in Pawan Kalyan’s career with just premiere shows. On the first day, the film is trending past $ 500K mark of evening shows. It is likely to close in around $ 550K by the end of the day and put a total of $ 3.6 Million including premieres. Given that the first day is a Thursday, this is a solid number for a regional film. OG will now target a strong weekend and aim for the $ 5 Million mark in the coming days.

With the film getting overall good reports, the first days numbers are going to be huge from trade perspective. So, it just requires a decent performance during the first weekend to recoup the investment of buyers.

Next OG Song: No Chances of Addition Previous Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
else

TRENDING

image
OG Song: No Chances of Addition
image
US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening
image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman

Latest

image
OG Song: No Chances of Addition
image
US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening
image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge
image
Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?

Most Read

image
Telangana govt. acquires Metro Rail from L&T
image
CM Chandrababu serious on TDP MLAs
image
Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions