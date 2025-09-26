US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening

Pawan Kalyan once again reinstated his box office charisma with the latest outing ‘OG’. The film took a fantastic start worldwide on its first day, thanks to the unprecedented buzz and Pawan Kalyan’s huge stardom. The Sujeeth directional has recorded the biggest opening in the actor’s career and shattered numerous records in Telugu states and overseas with premiere shows and first day revenues.

In North America, OG embarked on a phenomenal start with staggering figures on the first day. After registering mind-blowing advance sales over one month, the film emerged as the fourth biggest opener of all time among Tollywood films with $ 3.13 Million gross from Wednesday premieres. Due to content delay and other release issues, the film fell short of the expected milestone. Otherwise, it could have easily ended better than Pushpa 2. Nevertheless, this is a sensational opening for a straight Telugu film. OG has outperformed some of the recent pan-India biggies like Devara and Salaar.

OG has already emerged the highest grossing film in Pawan Kalyan’s career with just premiere shows. On the first day, the film is trending past $ 500K mark of evening shows. It is likely to close in around $ 550K by the end of the day and put a total of $ 3.6 Million including premieres. Given that the first day is a Thursday, this is a solid number for a regional film. OG will now target a strong weekend and aim for the $ 5 Million mark in the coming days.

With the film getting overall good reports, the first days numbers are going to be huge from trade perspective. So, it just requires a decent performance during the first weekend to recoup the investment of buyers.