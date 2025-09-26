x
OG Song: No Chances of Addition

Published on September 26, 2025 by nymisha

OG Song: No Chances of Addition

A spicy item number was shot on Neha Shetty in Bangkok for Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The song was trimmed due to runtime issues and the final version had no item number. Since the release of OG, there are speculations that the song will be added from Monday. During the recent media interaction, the team has decided not to respond about the special song featuring Neha Shetty. As per the update, the team has no plans to add this special song from Monday.

However, the song may feature in the digital version of OG when the film will stream on Netflix. The team has no plans to add it to the runtime in theatres for now. The makers have spent lavishly on the song which was shot in Thailand for five days. OG also featured Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy in other prominent roles. Thaman’s background score is receiving exceptional response from the audience. DVV Entertainment bankrolled this stylish action thriller.

