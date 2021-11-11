USA Backdrop for NBK 107

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to kick-start his next with a pooja ceremony on November 13th at 10:26 AM. The film will be directed by Gopichand Malineni and it is said to be a mass entertainer that is inspired by some real-life incidents. The film presents Balakrishna in a dual role and the film is set in the backdrop of USA. A portion of the film will be shot in USA and Balakrishna along with the team would fly for the USA schedule next year. NBK 107 is tentatively titled Jai Balayya and it is said to be high on action.

Shruti Haasan is named as the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are on the board as the producers. Thaman will compose the music and background score. The other actors and technicians are finalized currently. The makers will announce other details officially soon. The regular shoot of the film is expected to commence in December.