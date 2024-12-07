USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

The much-awaited sequel ‘Pushpa 2’ has been shattering numerous existing box office records in various territories across the globe after its massive release on Thursday. The unprecedented buzz around the crime thriller translated into sensational opening day figures at both domestic and overseas circuits to give a record-breaking start for any Indian film. It collected a staggering 294 Crores on its first day.

In North America, Pushpa 2 embarked on a phenomenal start with terrific collections on premieres day as it punched out $ 3.34 Million gross to emerge as the third biggest opener of all time after Kalki 2898AD ($ 3.9M) and RRR ( $3.5M). Due to impressive word of mouth and good reviews, the film continued its strong box office march towards bigger milestones as it notched up more than $ 1 million on the first day ( Friday) with a stunning haul of $ 1.12 Million from the combined territories of USA and Canada.

On its second day, the Allu Arjun starrer is on wildfire at the North America box office as it amassed close to $ 1.5 Million as of 11 PM EST and is now at a touching distance of $ 6 Million gross. In just two days, Pushpa 2 is on absolute rampage in the biggest overseas territory for Indian films. Pushpa 2 is already the seventh highest grossing Telugu film as it outperformed recent blockbusters like Hanuman and Devara even before the completion of first weekend.

Going by the current trend, the Sukumar directional is eyeing close to $ 8 Million in the opening weekend and aims to break more records in the next couple of weeks. Allu Arjun’s one-man show and the goosebump-inducing Jatara episode turned out to be the biggest positives for the film and generated a strong talk in favour of the film despite narrative shortcomings and lack of fire in the storyline.

North America Box Office :

Premieres : $3,343,283 (1026 Locs)

Day1 : $1,126,947 (719 Locs)

Day2 : $1,472,747 (769 Locs)

Total Gross : $5,954,569 [$5.94M]