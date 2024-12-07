x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Published on December 7, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback
image
Allu Arjun’s videobyte triggers Criticism
image
Wakeup Prasanth Varma
image
Dil Raju appointed as TFDC Chairman

USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

The much-awaited sequel ‘Pushpa 2’ has been shattering numerous existing box office records in various territories across the globe after its massive release on Thursday. The unprecedented buzz around the crime thriller translated into sensational opening day figures at both domestic and overseas circuits to give a record-breaking start for any Indian film. It collected a staggering 294 Crores on its first day.

In North America, Pushpa 2 embarked on a phenomenal start with terrific collections on premieres day as it punched out $ 3.34 Million gross to emerge as the third biggest opener of all time after Kalki 2898AD ($ 3.9M) and RRR ( $3.5M). Due to impressive word of mouth and good reviews, the film continued its strong box office march towards bigger milestones as it notched up more than $ 1 million on the first day ( Friday) with a stunning haul of $ 1.12 Million from the combined territories of USA and Canada.

On its second day, the Allu Arjun starrer is on wildfire at the North America box office as it amassed close to $ 1.5 Million as of 11 PM EST and is now at a touching distance of $ 6 Million gross. In just two days, Pushpa 2 is on absolute rampage in the biggest overseas territory for Indian films. Pushpa 2 is already the seventh highest grossing Telugu film as it outperformed recent blockbusters like Hanuman and Devara even before the completion of first weekend.

Going by the current trend, the Sukumar directional is eyeing close to $ 8 Million in the opening weekend and aims to break more records in the next couple of weeks. Allu Arjun’s one-man show and the goosebump-inducing Jatara episode turned out to be the biggest positives for the film and generated a strong talk in favour of the film despite narrative shortcomings and lack of fire in the storyline.

North America Box Office :

Premieres : $3,343,283 (1026 Locs)

Day1 : $1,126,947 (719 Locs)

Day2 : $1,472,747 (769 Locs)

Total Gross : $5,954,569 [$5.94M]

Previous Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback
else

TRENDING

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback
image
Allu Arjun’s videobyte triggers Criticism

Latest

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback
image
Allu Arjun’s videobyte triggers Criticism
image
Wakeup Prasanth Varma
image
Dil Raju appointed as TFDC Chairman

Most Read

image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look