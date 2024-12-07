Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule carried huge expectations and the entire nation was eager about the film’s release. The governments of both the Telugu states granted permission to hike the ticker prices and they were not reachable for everyone. The huge hike in the ticket prices impacted the premiere shows all over. The makers too realized it after the damage was already done. It may not be known for everyone, but the premiere shows in C centres (some regions) on the night of December 4th were canceled as the audience did not turn out for the film because of the huge ticketing prices.

The film opened on a strong note on December 5th across the Telugu states but the ticket prices impacted the numbers for sure. There is a sudden dip in the Friday numbers of Pushpa 2: The Rule in AP and Telangana despite positive word of mouth. This is completely because of the high ticket pricing. The makers felt that they would recover a major portion of the investment before the first weekend but this was turned down. Most of the audience showed no interest on the film though they could afford to buy the tickets for such high prices. This impacted the Friday numbers of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The prices in Nizam region excluding Hyderabad were reduced yesterday. The same is the expected case from today in AP.

The ticket hike of Pushpa 2: The Rule is a lesson for Telugu cinema.