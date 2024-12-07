Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead

The fourteenth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 brings a dramatic twist as contestants face the final elimination before the finale. Voting closed on December 6, 2024, at midnight, tensions are running high in the house.

Final Nominations of the Season

This season’s last nomination round has concluded with six contestants facing elimination: Rohini, Vishnu Priya, Prerna, Nabeel, Nikhil, and Gautam. Avinash has already secured his position as the season’s first finalist, earning immunity from this week’s nominations.

Based on current voting trends, Nikhil and Gautam appear to be safely heading toward the finale. Prerna and Nabeel are also showing strong numbers in the voting, with Nabeel particularly benefiting from robust community support and social media presence despite his recent passive gameplay.

Rohini vs. Vishnu Priya

The elimination battle has narrowed down to Rohini and Vishnu Priya. Rohini, who entered as a wild card contestant, faces her first nomination after 14 weeks of strong gameplay. Her recent performance as house captain didn’t create the impact she hoped for, potentially affecting her standing this week.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Priya’s journey has been marked by multiple previous nominations and a gameplay heavily focused on personal relationships, particularly with Prithvi. After Prithvi’s elimination, she’s attempted to shift her strategy, but it might be too late in the game.

Most Likely Elimination Scenario

Despite her stronger overall gameplay, Rohini faces a higher risk of elimination. Her first-time nomination could prove disadvantageous, following a pattern where contestants often struggle to survive their initial nomination. The lack of major task opportunities this week has also limited her chances to showcase her capabilities.

The upcoming elimination will significantly shape the finale’s dynamics. The show might consider maintaining a balance between original contestants and wild card entries for the final week. While audience votes play a crucial role, the show’s strategic direction for the finale could also influence the outcome.

The weekend episode will reveal who leaves the Bigg Boss house in this crucial elimination round, bringing the season one step closer to its grand finale.