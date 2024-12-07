Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense

Shadnagar MLA Veerlapally Shankar apologised to Velama community over his controversial comments on the community. As his offending video has gone viral, Congress MLA withdrew his comments.

“I have respect towards all communities. It is with all communities support that I became MLA. I do not have any ill feelings towards Velama community. I am only opposed towards KCR family and condemned how they looted Telangana and pushed people into hardships. My words were not against entire Velama community. My accusation was pointed out only towards Kalvakuntla family,” said MLA Veerapally Shankar.

“I’m withdrawing my comments on Velamas. I’m apologizing if anyone is offended by my comments,” said Veerlapally Shankar, tendering apology to the aggrieved community.

However Veerlapally Shankar gave a routine justification saying, “Some youtubers have edited the video by cutting short in an offending way to make it viral. My comments were taken out of context.”

While Veerlapally Shankar, a first-time-MLA, gave a routine justification, which politicians normally resort to when their comments receive backlash, his decision to tender apology is a welcome move.

With Veerlapally Shankar’s foul talk episode, ruling Congress has once again exposed the shortcomings of his legislators. The episode of Konda Surekha’s foul-mouthed talk is still a point of debate in Telangana political circles. Veerlapally Shankar has come up with apology, after TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud schooled him.

Dnr