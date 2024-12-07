x
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Published on December 7, 2024 by swathy

Four village councils (panchayats) from Andhra Pradesh have won national awards in different categories, each receiving a prize of Rs 1 crore. Here are the winning panchayats and their achievements:

– Muppalla Panchayat in Chandarlapadu mandal of NTR district won in the Social Justice and Security category

– Bommasamudram in Airala mandal of Chittoor district was recognized for excellence in Healthcare

– Nyayampudi in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district won for outstanding Water Resource Management

– Tagarampudi in Anakapalli Rural mandal earned recognition for Cleanliness and Greenery initiatives

The President of India will present these awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on the 11th of this month. During the ceremony, the President will also initiate direct bank transfers of Rs 1 crore to each winning panchayat’s account. These awards are part of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated the winning panchayats, praising their inspiring achievements in sustainable development. He emphasized how these villages serve as role models for sustainable rural development.

