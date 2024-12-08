Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?

Congress Government has completed one year in power and to mark the occasion, it is holding celebrations. Revanth Reddy Sarkar is conducting various activities in the name of Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu. While there is nothing unusual for a political party to celebrate its ruling anniversary, what’s making heads turn is, CM Revanth Reddy team inviting Opposition leaders to take part in the celebrations.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met former CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday and invited him to take part in the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu on final day. Besides holding massive celebrations, new Telangana Thalli statute will be unveiled on Dec 9, the final day of celebrations.

Ponnam Prabhakar, who is playing a crucial role in Congress Government and party, also invited Union Minister and BJP Telangana president G Kishan Reddy to take part in the celebrations and Telangana Thalli statue unveiling.

While on the surface, this gesture of inviting Opposition parties for Telangana thalli statue unveiling may appear as statesmanship by ruling Congress, combining it with ruling party’s victory celebrations is raising curiosity of political analysts and also general public.

How will Opposition leaders, who have been scathingly attacking ruling Congress, participate in Vijayotsavalu? To be succinct neither BRS nor BJP leaders will participate in the Congress-led celebrations.

So the effort of Ponnam Prabhakar in visiting KCR and Kishan Reddy is only aimed at blaming BJP and BRS on a later date.

If BJP and BRS leaders want to visit Telangana Thalli statue unveiling, they will face a dilemma, as ruling Congress has made it part of Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu.

If Opposition parties leaders take part, then Congress can claim that it is Revanth Reddy Government’s victory. If they do not participate, then they can blame Opposition leaders as jealous who are unable to bear Telangana’s progress.

So, this strategy by Revanth Reddy team is seen as a master stroke by some, which will put Opposition in a tricky situation. On the otherside some are seeing this as oversmart movie, aimed at doing politics even in case of Telangana Thalli statue.

Already Kishan Reddy has launched a campaign against Congress rule and BJP held a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. BRS has been relentlessly attacking Revanth Sarkar and even expressed displeasure over Telangana Thalli statue. So, inviting BRS and BJP for victory celebrations of Congress Government is definitely not aimed at genuine participation.

Atleast if CM Revanth Reddy Sarkar planned separate program for unveiling of Telangana Thalli statue and invited all parties leaders, then it would have been hailed for its broadmindedness and genuineness. But by mixing one year celebrations, Telangana Thalli statue unveiling and political moves in one go, it seems to have done needless politics.

Dnr