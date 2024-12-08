Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced significant support for Kadapa Municipal Corporation High School during his visit for a mega parent-teacher meeting today. The Jana Sena Party leader committed funds from his personal trust for crucial school improvements, focusing on student recognition and infrastructure development.

Trust Fund Allocation

During his address at the school, Kalyan promised financial support for two key initiatives. First, he pledged to fund Certificates of Appreciation for students’ achievements. Second, he committed resources to modernize the school’s kitchen facilities, responding to a direct need identified by the district collector.

“The collector informed me about the outdated kitchen facilities,” Pawan Kalyan stated. “I will personally ensure funds from my trust are allocated for kitchen modernization at Kadapa Municipal Corporation School.”

Cultural Heritage Recognition

Pawan Kalyan highlighted Rayalaseema’s rich cultural heritage, noting that the region has produced notable figures including Annamayya, Vemana, Puttaparthi Narayanacharyulu, KV Reddy, and Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He emphasized that Rayalaseema hosts the highest number of libraries in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan was particularly impressed by tenth-grade students’ science experiments, especially one designed to help elderly and disabled individuals at railway platforms. He specifically praised the students’ innovative thinking at such a young age. He emphasized the TDP lead government’s commitment to resolving student and school issues, making government schools competitive with corporate institutions, and addressing drinking water problems in the Kadapa region.

Safety and Welfare Measures

Pawan Kalyan stressed the importance of parental vigilance regarding social media usage and substance abuse. He also affirmed the coalition government’s dedication to ensuring the safety of girl students and improving educational infrastructure.

The visit was part of the AP government’s broader initiative to strengthen the public education system and enhance student welfare in Andhra Pradesh.