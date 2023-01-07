Vaarasudu to have a simultaneous Release

Vijay’s upcoming movie Varisu is gearing up for January 11th release across the globe. The Telugu trailer received mixed reactions and there are strong speculations that the Telugu version will not have a simultaneous release along with the Tamil version. The makers clarified that Vaarasudu will release on January 11th as per the plan in Telugu and Hindi languages too. There has been a debate going on about the theatres allocation across the Telugu states. Dil Raju’s controversial statements made him stand in the news but Vaarasudu has been struggling for buzz in AP and Telangana.

Vaarasudu is a family entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The trailer was well received in Tamil Nadu and it is all set for a terrific state. Varisu will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu during the holiday season. Vaarasudu is produced by Dil Raju and Rashmika is the heroine. Thaman scores the music and background score.