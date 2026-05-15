Film Chamber’s Crucial Meeting: Talks are Positive

To bring a possible solution for the percentage system in theatres, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has conducted a meeting today which is chaired by Chamber President D Suresh Babu. Several top producers like Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Tagore Madhu, Dil Raju, Radha Mohan, Bapineedu and others along with the active exhibitors attended the meeting. The discussions took place for two hours and both the parties agreed to allocate time along with a committee to finalize things.

Six members each from Producers, Distributors and Exhibitors will form a Committee to discuss the ongoing challenges and a possible resolution will be found. A series of meetings will happen and the deadline is 2 months. Veteran Producer C Kalyan said that the talks are quite positive and all the issues will be solved in two months. This is a positive sign for the Telugu film industry which has been in a struggling phase. Today’s meeting makes it clear that all the hurdles will be cleared for Ram Charan’s Peddi, the next big film of Telugu cinema.