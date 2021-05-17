Vaishnav Tej’s sports drama Loading

Uppena marks an impressive debut for Mega hero Vaishnav Tej and the youngster is now rushed with several offers from various Tollywood production houses. The actor completed the shoot of Kondapolam in the direction of Krish and the film releases soon. He signed his third film in the direction of Gireesayya and the shoot commenced recently. BVSN Prasad is the producer. Vaisshnav Tej signed an interesting film for top actor Nagarjuna’s production house Annapurna Studios.

Prudhvi, a debutant will direct this film which is said to be a sports drama. The film is set against the backdrop of hockey and the pre-production work is happening currently. An official announcement will be made once the cast, crew members will be finalized. Vaisshnav Tej will work on his looks and will beef up for the role. The youthful entertainer is expected to start rolling early next year.