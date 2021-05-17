GGH ‘confusing report’ on leg injuries of rebel MP

The Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur, has given a mutually self-contradictory report to the court on the injuries allegedly suffered by Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju. The GGH superintendent and other doctors involved just gave a straight report that they could see no injuries on the legs or on the body of Mr. Raju. At the same time, these doctors have mentioned in their report that there is inflammation on his legs and red colour.

However, the GGH doctors have not explained why the red colour has come up and what would have been the reason for the inflammation. They went to tell the court that there were no outward physical injuries on the MP’s body. While Mr. Raju was saying that he was feeling pain because of the injuries, the doctors have declared him as hale and healthy fit to be put behind the bars.

Based on the GGH doctors’ report, the AP CID wasted no time to shift Raghurama to the Guntur sub-jail. His lawyers once again approached the High Court and got immediate shifting orders to the Ramesh Hospital. But their efforts did not bring good results.

Mr. Raju’s lawyers waited till late in night. As the MP was kept in the jail itself, his lawyers said that the CID officers were violating the orders of both the CID court and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.