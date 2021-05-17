Breaking: Sriram Venu walks out of Dil Raju’s Camp

Talented director Sriram Venu has done three films in his career: Oh My Friend, MCA and Vakeel Saab out of which he scored two blockbusters. All the three films are produced by Dil Raju on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. After Vakeel Saab turned out to be a super hit, Dil Raju announced that he will produce Sriram Venu’s next but the director hasn’t made any official statement.

The latest news we hear is that Sriram Venu is now out of Dil Raju’s camp. He recently met a top hero and impressed him with a script. Sriram is not committed to Dil Raju for now as he is unhappy with the recent happenings. He received several crazy offers after the release of Vakeel Saab and he decided to move out from Dil Raju’s camp. When asked about doing films for other production houses in one of his recent tv interactions, the Vakeel Saab director confirmed that he would love to work with other Tollywood production houses very soon.

Things seem to have changed now and he is currently holding talks with a couple of production houses. Things will be finalized very soon and the big announcement about his next film will be made once the pandemic calms down.