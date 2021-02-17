Vaisshnav has volcano within: Ram Charan

Megapowerstar Ram Charan who graced the success celebrations of ‘Uppena’ movie, thanked the Telugu audiences first.

“2020 was a tough year for the entire film industry. While other film industries are still recovering, I can say with pride that our Tollywood industry has recovered hundred percent with the blockbuster success of ‘Uppena.’ I must also congratulate the producers of this film for waiting and daring to release the movie in testing times,” said Ram Charan.

Then the mega hero complemented the director Buchi. “I have been hearing a lot of numbers of the collections. This is not possible for a debutant but he did it. Sukumar is the best ‘Acharya’ for Buchi and Buchi is the best student from Sukumar’s school. I hope Buchi remains this grounded and makes many more blockbusters like this,” said Ram Charan.

Talking about hero Vaisshnav, Charan added, though he looks silent and innocent, there is a volcano within him, be careful with him. “When Vaisshnav decide to step into films, it’s Megastar Chiranjeevi garu and Kalyan Babai who encouraged him. It’s a blessing for him and us that they are in our lives,” added Charan.

The ‘RRR’ actor also spoke to about Krithi Shetty. “Probably no other heroine got such a huge debut in the recent times. This is just the beginning for Krithi and she has a long way to go. Perhaps Mythri producers will find it tough to get the dates of Krithi in future,” stated Charan.

The event witnessed a massive crowd and the success celebrations brought a cheer to the producers as well.

Meanwhile ‘Uppena’ is going super strong at the box office. The film might end up raking up Rs 50 crore share.