x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy

Published on July 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Today Trending News
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface

Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy

Telangana Congress leader, former MLA, Challa Vamshichand Reddy is silently emerging as the trusted backroom boy of Gandhis and AICC leadership. Unflinching loyalty towards Gandhi family and commitment to Congress ideals, is leading to the steady rise of Vamshi Chand in grand old party.

While Vamshi Chand Reddy is already playing a key role in Congress national affairs as AICC secretary, INC bosses have entrusted him with further important job of overseeing the election of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents across the nation.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who is incharge of Organisational affairs, announced appointment of young leader Vamshi as the incharge of DCCs elections process on Thursday. In this role, Vamshi Chand Reddy has to gather information on DCCs presidents performance, coordinate with DCCs across the nation, to facilitate election of new district presidents for Indian National Congress (INC).

District Congress Committees play a very key role in party functioning and election of DCC presidents is a very crucial process. By entrusting Challa Vamshichand Reddy with such an important job, AICC leadership has given clear indication on how much it trusts Vamshi Chand Reddy. The move also signals rising clout of Vamshi Chand Reddy with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, it is widely gossiped in Congress circles that because of his importance and proximity with AICC top brass in Delhi, a section of TPCC leadership sabotaged to ensure defeat of Vamshi Chand Reddy in Mahabubnagar Loksabha segment. Inspite of the depressing defeat, Vamshi Chand Reddy has been actively working within the party and building a powerful career as Congress’s trusted backroom boy.

Previous Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
else

TRENDING

image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue
image
Budgets Revised for Crazy Tollywood Combos

Latest

image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Today Trending News
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface

Most Read

image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface
image
Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look