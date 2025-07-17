Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy

Telangana Congress leader, former MLA, Challa Vamshichand Reddy is silently emerging as the trusted backroom boy of Gandhis and AICC leadership. Unflinching loyalty towards Gandhi family and commitment to Congress ideals, is leading to the steady rise of Vamshi Chand in grand old party.

While Vamshi Chand Reddy is already playing a key role in Congress national affairs as AICC secretary, INC bosses have entrusted him with further important job of overseeing the election of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents across the nation.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who is incharge of Organisational affairs, announced appointment of young leader Vamshi as the incharge of DCCs elections process on Thursday. In this role, Vamshi Chand Reddy has to gather information on DCCs presidents performance, coordinate with DCCs across the nation, to facilitate election of new district presidents for Indian National Congress (INC).

District Congress Committees play a very key role in party functioning and election of DCC presidents is a very crucial process. By entrusting Challa Vamshichand Reddy with such an important job, AICC leadership has given clear indication on how much it trusts Vamshi Chand Reddy. The move also signals rising clout of Vamshi Chand Reddy with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, it is widely gossiped in Congress circles that because of his importance and proximity with AICC top brass in Delhi, a section of TPCC leadership sabotaged to ensure defeat of Vamshi Chand Reddy in Mahabubnagar Loksabha segment. Inspite of the depressing defeat, Vamshi Chand Reddy has been actively working within the party and building a powerful career as Congress’s trusted backroom boy.