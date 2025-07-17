x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today

Published on July 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Today Trending News
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface

Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today

Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today

Kireeti Reddy has already won extensive appreciation for his impressive screen presence, compelling performance, energetic dance moves, and action sequences in the promotional material of his debut film Junior. Showcasing his full potential, the young actor has made a strong impression. Directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, Junior has generated significant buzz ahead of its release.

Contributing to the excitement are the chartbuster song Viral Vayyari, the vibrant track Let’s Live The Moment, a fun-filled teaser, and an all-round entertaining trailer that has caught everyone’s attention.

Junior is set for a grand worldwide release tomorrow, with premieres in the USA today. Impressively, the film will hit over 200 locations overseas through Cognier Cine Creations. This is an exceptional feat for a debutant hero. While the youthful energy of the film appeals strongly to younger audiences, the trailer also promises elements that will resonate with families, making it a well-rounded entertainer.

The film features Sreeleela as the female lead, with Genelia and Dr. V. Ravichandran playing pivotal roles. With its blend of romance, action, music, and emotion, Junior is a perfect pick for overseas audiences who enjoy wholesome, family-friendly entertainers.

CLICK HERE!! for the Junior India & USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy Previous Today Trending News
else

TRENDING

image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue
image
Budgets Revised for Crazy Tollywood Combos

Latest

image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Today Trending News
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface

Most Read

image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface
image
Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look