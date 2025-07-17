Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today

Kireeti Reddy has already won extensive appreciation for his impressive screen presence, compelling performance, energetic dance moves, and action sequences in the promotional material of his debut film Junior. Showcasing his full potential, the young actor has made a strong impression. Directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, Junior has generated significant buzz ahead of its release.

Contributing to the excitement are the chartbuster song Viral Vayyari, the vibrant track Let’s Live The Moment, a fun-filled teaser, and an all-round entertaining trailer that has caught everyone’s attention.

Junior is set for a grand worldwide release tomorrow, with premieres in the USA today. Impressively, the film will hit over 200 locations overseas through Cognier Cine Creations. This is an exceptional feat for a debutant hero. While the youthful energy of the film appeals strongly to younger audiences, the trailer also promises elements that will resonate with families, making it a well-rounded entertainer.

The film features Sreeleela as the female lead, with Genelia and Dr. V. Ravichandran playing pivotal roles. With its blend of romance, action, music, and emotion, Junior is a perfect pick for overseas audiences who enjoy wholesome, family-friendly entertainers.

CLICK HERE!! for the Junior India & USA Schedules.

