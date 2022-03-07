Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to move to Hyderabad

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the daughter of well-known actor and politician Sarathkumar, on Monday announced that she was shifting from Chennai to Hyderabad.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday just a few days ago, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Posting a series of pictures of her friends and her, she said, “I had the best birthday ever…Thanks to these amazing people who have always been there for me, through the good, the bad and the ugly. And it was only fitting that I spent my last weekend in Chennai with them.

“It’s a new chapter in my life. Hyderabad??. Yes, I’m officially moving to Hyderabad. Looking forward to it. I’m scared, nervous but I know it for the best.

“And I know for certain that I will always have these people to fall back on.I love you guys more than I can say and I can’t thank you enough. My family. My life. I can’t call them friends because they are my only family. Need all your blessings, love and support always.”

Interestingly, two film units — ‘Hanuman’ and ‘Aadya’ — released their films’ first looks to mark her birthday.