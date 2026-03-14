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Home > Movie News

Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Closed

Published on March 14, 2026 by sankar

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Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Closed

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi is directed by SS Rajamouli and the shoot is almost half done. The Georgia schedule has been wrapped up and the new schedule will commence in Hyderabad from Monday. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s theatrical, non-theatrical deals and the business collaborations. We have an update about the same. No such deals are inked or finalized for now.

Rajamouli is in plans to collaborate with a Hollywood Studio to ensure a grand release for the film across the International territories. The talks are going on and Rajamouli will finalize them at the right time. The business deals for theatrical business will be closed before the release and it is too early as Varanasi is the most awaited Indian film of 2026. Rajamouli for now is focused on completing the shoot as per the plan and start the post-production work.

He gets more clarity after the shoot of the film gets completed. KL Narayana is the producer and the digital platforms are in talks to close the non-theatrical deal. The asking price is big and the deal is yet to be finalized. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent roles in Varanasi.

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