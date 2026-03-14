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Home > Politics

No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns

Published on March 14, 2026 by Sanyogita

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No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns

Andhra Pradesh Minister Payyavula Keshav said the Centre is closely monitoring the LPG supply chain amid growing concerns over disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East.

The minister held a review meeting with officials on Saturday to assess the situation and discuss measures to prevent shortages. He said the state government is also exploring alternative options to reduce dependence on LPG.

The current concern follows the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has affected movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important fuel transport routes. The disruption has impacted LPG shipments to several countries, including India.

Keshav assured that the government is making arrangements to ensure that the public does not face difficulties due to any shortage of LPG.

He noted that many people are rushing to book LPG refills due to panic about possible shortages. The minister urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

Officials have been directed to prioritise LPG supply for domestic households. The government will also consult piped gas companies to manage supply more efficiently if needed.

To prevent black marketing, strict instructions have been issued regarding LPG bookings. Consumers must book refills online, and delivery will be completed only after OTP verification with the supplier.

The minister warned that strict action will be taken against distributors or suppliers found involved in black marketing or illegal supply practices. He said the government will closely monitor the situation to ensure uninterrupted LPG availability for the public.

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