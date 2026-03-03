Varanasi: First Indian Film to be Shot in Antarctica

Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi is set to achieve a historic milestone as the film prepares for its next schedule in Antarctica. The lead actress of the movie Priyanka Chopra, revealed the update during a recent interaction with Mahesh Babu, confirming that the team has chosen real locations over visual effects. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the project aims to become the first Indian movie to be shot at the Antarctica, South Pole.

The decision to film on the frozen continent instead of relying on VFX reflects the scale and ambition of the production. Shooting in Antarctica presents extreme logistical and climatic challenges. If executed as planned, Varanasi could mark a groundbreaking chapter in Indian cinema history.