Peddi on Track for April 30 Release

Rumours are all around about the runtime of Peddi. The team confirm that the final runtime has not yet been locked. The first half of the film is complete, while the second half is currently being shot and edited at a brisk pace. Music director A. R. Rahman is said to be wrapping up the background score, adding momentum to the post production process.

The team remains confident about meeting the planned grand release on April 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the recently released song Rai Rai Raa Raa has already gone viral on social media. The track is generating strong buzz as ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ did and building anticipation for the film. Buchi Babu is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine. Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers of Peddi