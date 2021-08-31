Varudu Kaavalenu Teaser: Fun-filled Entertainer

Young actors Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma are teaming up for a romantic entertainer titled Varudu Kaavalenu. The film is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and the shooting portions are wrapped up. The teaser of Varudu Kaavalenu is unveiled today and it is fun-filled with light-hearted entertainment. Ritu Varma plays a young girl who is tough and strong. Her parents struggle to find a match for her. Naga Shaurya loves Ritu Varma and the rest of Varudu Kaavalenu is all about what happens next.

The theme and the basic plot are unveiled in the teaser. Murali Sharma, Nadiya, Praveen and Vennela Kishore played other important roles. Varudu Kaavalenu is hitting the screens in October and the film is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Varudu Kaavalenu teaser is fun-filled and sounds impressive. The production values are grand. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer for Varudu Kaavalenu.