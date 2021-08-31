TS High Court stays reopening of schools

The Telangana High Court has issued stay orders on Tuesday (today) on the orders of the Telangana state government to reopen schools from September 1 across the state.

The court directed government not to force any student from KG to Class 12 in any private or government school to attend physical classes from September 1.

The high court issued these orders on a public interest litigation filed by a parent challenging the orders of state government to reopen all educational institutions in Telangana from September 1.

The petitioner brought to the notice of high court that government issued these orders in haste without any scientific study or basis thereby putting the lives of lakhs of students, parents and teachers at risk in these Covid times.

The High Court felt that educational institutions should conduct both online and offline classes and the choice should be left to students and parents to choose.

The High Court agreed to conduct full fledged hearing on this case in October.

The petitioner argued that government failed to take proper steps to keep schools fit for reopening after a gap of nearly 18 months.

Educational institutions remained closed across the state since March 2020 due to Covid.