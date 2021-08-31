Manchu Manoj’s dream house in Chennai

The missing actor of Tollywood, Machu Manoj is back news again. Gossips went around on Manoj quitting films and his misunderstandings with his brother Manchu Vishnu. The actor informed his fans that he would return back to work next year. Leaving the gossips aside, the actor seems to be chilling in his beautiful house in Chennai along with friends. Manoj was spotted doing regular workouts on his terrace and also morning walks. He shifted to Chennai house, designed by state-of-the-art interiors which is right before the beach.

There are reports that the actor is happy and comfortable with his simple life. Recently Manchu Manoj thrashed rumors through social media about quitting films. His last release was ‘Okkadu Migiladu’ in 2017. He announced a pan-Indian project titled ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ before the coronavirus pandemic and the shoot commences next year.