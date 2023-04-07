Varun Tej Looks Damn Cool In VT13

Mega Prince Varun Tej is presently starring in a patriotic film VT13 which marks his maiden Bollywood film. Directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh, the movie is being made as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual.

Varun Tej shared an update regarding VT13. The latest schedule in Gwalior is wrapped up. “Wrapped a kickass schedule for #VT13 in Gwalior!🎬 Now back to base,” wrote Varun Tej who also posted a picture of him.

Varun Tej looks damn cool as an IAF officer in the picture. The actor started the shoot, after being prepared himself for months for the character. Paired opposite him in the movie is former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar.

VT13 is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, in collaboration with Sandeep Mudda and Nandakumar Abbineni.