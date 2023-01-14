Veera Simha Reddy vs Waltair Veerayya Day1 AP/TS Comparison

Jan 12th & Jan 13th have seen the release of two big films Veera Simha Reddy & Waltair Veerayya respectively. Veera Simha Reddy has collected a distributor share of 23.50 Cr & Waltair Veerayya has collected 22.10 Cr. Veera Simha Reddy has gotten the bigger lead in Ceeded Area where the film has an outstanding opening and is among All Time Top5 openings. Waltair Veerayya has a smaller lead in the Nizam area whereas both films have done equally in the Andhra Region. Veera Simha Reddy has collected 4 Cr share on the second way in the Telugu States taking two days total to 27.50 Cr.

AreaVeera Simha Reddy Day 1 AP/TS Collections Waltair veerayya Day 1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam5.95 cr6.04 cr
Ceeded5 cr3.50 cr
UA2.5 cr2.50 cr
Guntur 3.39 cr2.76 cr
East1.75 cr2.68 cr
West2.04 cr2.06 cr
Krishna1.65 cr1.49 cr
Nellore1.18 cr1.05 cr
AP and TS23.46 cr22.08 cr
Pre-Business63 cr73 cr

