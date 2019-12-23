Velamas & Reddys have ‘balupu’, says TRS MLA!

TRS MLA from Mahabubabad constituency Shankar Naik is at it again. The MLA known for his controversial behavior and remarks has once again attracted the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Speaking at a programme in Mahabubabad to distribute gifts to Christians on the eve of Christmas, Shankar Naik made controversial remarks against Velama and Reddy community.

He said people belonging to Velama and Reddy castes have ‘balupu’ (arrogance) and they belittle people belonging to other castes.

Shockingly, TRS supremo and Telangana CM KCR hails from Velama caste.

Naik also said that there are three types of ‘balupus’.

The first one is Velama-Reddy balupu, second one is money balupu and third one is education balupu.

He said these three balupus were ruining the development of state and development of all sections in the society.

Naik’s comments attacking Velamas created a furore in TRS circles.

It remains to be seen how TRS leaders and Velama community reacts to Naik’s comments.