Venkatesh and Rana in a Hindi web series

Victory Venkatesh is keen to make his debut in the digital space and his home banner Suresh Productions staged a hunt for the right script. The latest update says that Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati will team up for a web series that will be shot in Hindi and will be dubbed into all the Indian languages. Venky’s brother and filmmaker Suresh Babu confirmed the news about the same. Suresh Productions in association with Netflix will produce this project.

An official announcement about this will be made soon and the shoot commences next year. Venkatesh is now on a break and he will resume the shoot of F3 from September. The film is aimed for early 2022 release. Rana Daggubati is busy with Pawan Kalyan’s next film and has Viraata Parvam ready for release. Rana is in talks for multiple films and he is hosting several shows.